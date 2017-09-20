Sugarlands MountainFest set for the first weekend of October

Sugarlands Distillery (Photo: WBIR)

GATLINBURG - The city of Gatlinburg is celebrating those who call the town home and the first responders who serve to keep the city safe each day.

Sugarlands Distilling Company will host its inaugural Sugarlands MountainFest from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2017.

The final day, Sunday, Oct. 1, is "Celebrate Gatlinburg Day." The festival will also celebrate the Great Smoky Mountains.

Pilot Flying J partnered with Sugarlands MountainFest to provide free admission to Sevier County first responders and a guest on Oct. 1.

Sunday's activities will benefit the Mountain Tough Recovery Team, a nonprofit organization created to help those impacted by the November 2016 wildfires.

According to the release, Citizen's National Bank will offer two tickets each business that's part of the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce.

Food City said they will also give 200 Gatlinburg residents tickets to attend Sunday's festivities for free. To get tickets, residents should visit the Gatlinburg Food City on East Parkway from Sept. 20-27. Proof of residency is required to receive one Sunday festival pass. Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.

The weekend's cycling events benefit DreamBikes Knoxville, an organization whose mission is to help undeserved communities in Knoxville with paid job training and scholarships for teens. The festival will also give back to the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.

Tickets can also be purchased on Sugarlandsmtnfest.com.

