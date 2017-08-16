WBIR
Summer Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad with Honey Vinaigrette

Rebecca Franklin, WBIR 10:18 AM. EDT August 16, 2017

Ingredients:

 2 Medium Tomatoes, cut into wedges

 1 Peach, diced

 1 Cup Fresh Corn Kernels

 ¼ Teaspoon Kosher Salt

 ¼ Cup Honey Vinaigrette (see recipe below)

 ½ Cup Feta Cheese Crumbles

 ¼ Teaspoon Fresh Black Pepper

 Fresh Basil, chopped 

Directions:

 Combine tomato wedges, diced peach, and corn in a medium bowl. Sprinkle with salt and gently mix.  Add the Honey Vinaigrette and toss to coat. Place on large platter and top with feta, black pepper and basil.


Honey Vinaigrette Recipe:

Ingredients:

 ½ Cup Canola Oil

 1/3 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

 2 Tablespoons Honey

 1 Small Minced Shallot

 ¼ Teaspoon Kosher Salt

 ¼ Teaspoon Black Pepper

Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a mason jar. Cover with lid, and shake until fully blended. Use immediately, or chill to use later.

Presented by: Knox Provisions

Date:8/16/17

