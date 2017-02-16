Summit of iconic Chimney Top trail destroyed by wildfire

Chimney Top trail, after the wildfires (Photo: WBIR)

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS - The devastating wildfires that burned thousands of acres in the Great Smoky Mountains before spreading into Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge in November caused lasting damage to an iconic trail.

The Chimney Tops Trail is one of the most popular in the park. The steep, four-mile hike with spectacular views is a favorite of visitors, but has been inaccessible for more than two months.

“People have been proposed to on this mountain. It’s where people make their memories and it has a story to tell about the tragedies of this fire, the recovery and as a park together,” said GSMNP spokesperson Dana Soehn.

Soehn took members of the media on a tour of the trail on Wednesday, a first since the fires.

The first part of the trail is largely untouched, but the closer you get to the summit, the damage is almost total.

"The trail as you remember it is no longer here," said Soehn.

The iconic pinnacles at the top that factor in so many memories survived, but the few last few hundred yards to reach them is decimated.

Gale force winds and fire ripped trees up by the roots, and all you can see is scorched earth.



“This is not a safe space to invite people to,” said Soehn.

This is not the end of the damage, according to the park service. The exposed ridge will likely erode even more through the winter and coming year, delaying recovery efforts even further.



The scorched summit could take 80 years or more to return to it’s former glory.

“The first thing we need to do is let this land heal, let us see how stable the remainder of this slope will be," said Soehn.

"It’s tough to say when the trail, even in part, will reopen. The park service has plans to create a new summit where visitors can at least see the iconic chimney tops. They will build new structures there, while they wait to see what happens with the land beyond it.

