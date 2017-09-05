KNOXVILLE - When Adam and Sarah Lutts, owners of Awaken Coffee in the Old City approached their first fall season last year, they knew they needed something special on the menu.

“We wanted to do something even more extravagant than just a regular pumpkin spiced latte," Adam said.

They decided to add toasted marshmallows to a regular pumpkin spice latte, but still needed a name. They left that up to their customers.

“We had probably around 30 different ideas for names and some of them were really funny, some were really good... but the name that stood out the most was Summitt Spice for Pat Summitt," Lutts said.

The drink is made from a mixture of espresso, steamed milk, pumpkin and marshmallow syrup with toasted marshmallows on top.

"At first, when people see us taking a torch to the marshmallows they're usually intrigued then we have to ask them to blow them out because they get the natural campfire reaction...you can't resist the smell of a toasted marshmallow," Lutts said.

As Knoxville natives, Adam and Sarah feel lucky to give back to the woman who they feel gave so much to them.

“Pat is a household name. We grew up watching her coach so it was a real joy to be able to name a drink after her…in honor of her.”

Last year, for two days, the shop donated $1 for every drink sold to the Summitt Foundation. This year, they're running the special all month and hoping to raise much more.

"To support everything that goes on in the old city and support this coffee shop and the Summitt Foundation and get a great cup of coffee? You can't beat a deal like that!" Theda Moore said as she sipped a Summitt Spice.

She said she looks forward to fall coming around to enjoy the drink and give to an important cause.

