Sunday kicks off National Week of Prayer for the Healing of AIDS

AIDS awareness is often represented by a red ribbon. (Photo: Custom)

The FAITH Coalition will commemorate the National Week of Prayer for the Healing of Aids March 5th - 11th.

It's part of a national movement to bring more awareness to the AIDS epidemic and to encourage a national dialogue on prevention treatment and care.

Almost 17,000 Tennesseans were living with HIV in 2015, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. The CDC says of 1.2 million Americans living with HIV, one in eight don't know they're infected.

The week will include several events based around education, prayer and HIV testing.

On Sunday, March 5th there will be an ecumenical prayer vigil and continuous prayer chain. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Wesley Foundation. It's free and open to the public. Samaritan Ministry will also offer free HIV testing.

The week will end with a prayer breakfast on Saturday, March 11th at 8:30 a.m. at the Community Evangelistic Church on Boyds Bridge Pike. The keynote speaker is Dr. Pernessa C. Seele, the founder of the National Week of Prayer for the Healing of Aids.

You can find our more information about the events on their Facebook page.

