Sunsphere restaurant ends daily operations

Sunsphere at World's Fair Park

WORLD'S FAIR PARK - Primo Ristorante Italiano, the restaurant located on the fifth level of the Sunsphere, has closed down its daily operation.

The restaurant announced that it was "simply not cost effective to continue operating Primo on a daily basis." The daily operations ended on March 18.

Primo now plans to focus on hosting private events.

"By closing for daily operations, we can offer much more flexibility to our guests by hosting events morning, noon or night!," the company said in a release.

The Sunsphere's observation deck on the fourth level reopened to the public in May 2014 following a renovation project. It was first constructed for the 1982 World's Fair.

