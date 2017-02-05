Super Bowl 'hit or miss' for Knoxville businesses

(Photo: Hardnett, Raishad)

Super Bowl Sunday, the biggest day of the year for some Knoxville businesses, brought a spike in business for some locally owned restaurants, but not others.

At Central Flats and Taps, General Manager Wade Coppinger sent one staff member home after seeing less business than usual.

"We're actually usually a little busier than this on a normal Sunday,” he said. "I think people are just partying at home."

He said with so many people choosing to watch the game at house gatherings, a successful Bowl is hard to predict. "It's always up and down. We've had Super Bowls in the past that are packed."

A survey by the National Retail Federation projected total consumer spending for Super Bowl Sunday at $14.1 billion – a more than $1 billion drop from last year, despite an overall spending trend rising over a 10-year span.

According to the organization, most of that spending goes to food and drinks.

Workers at Marco's Pizza on Tazewell Pike know that first-hand.

"The phones are ringing, all of us are running to it to get it,” said General Manager Savannah Hickman.

At her store’s location, which also offered delivery, phones rang nonstop leading up to the game. Hickman estimated a 50 percent spike in sales over a normal football Sunday, with a 30 percent hike from last year’s Super Bowl.

“We kind of got a little taste of what football has been like for the past few Sundays, and how busy,” she said. “And the closer we got to the Super Bowl the busier we got.”

At least three other locally owned Knoxville pizzerias were too busy to interview.

Almost a third of all Americans were expected to watch the game. On average, the National Retail Federation project each viewer to spend $75 on Super Bowl food, apparel and other items.

