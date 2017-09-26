Supporting military with Packages for Heroes

Senior citizens came together to support the military with a "Packages for Heroes" celebration at Clarity Pointe Memory Care Assisted Living on Tuesday.

The event was a partnership with senior health care service "Right at Home."

The "Packages for Heroes" project collects and boxes needed item to send to overseas service members.

"We decided it was sort of a good idea to step up and fundraise for a good cause so we want to send some boxes of love from Tennessee to our soldiers," said Mary Lynne Payne, director of community relations with Clarity Pointe Knoxville.

"The plan is to gather personal care items and healthy food in packages decorated with love and patriotic messages to be distributed from home to active-duty soldiers stationed around the world. We're encouraging the community to create boxes including sweet, loving messages, letters, scripture and other blessings," she said.

They also recognized local military veterans and enjoyed live music and food at the event.

If you would like to donate to Packages for Heroes, you can contact Clarity Pointe Knoxville Memory Care Assisted Living at 865-777-1500, or Right at Home at 865-766-5718.

Suggestions for donated box items include: protein powder, creatine powder, shaker bottles, protein bars, soft tuna packs, peanut butter, almond butter, beef jerky, dried nuts, dried fruit, granola bars, trail mix, coffee, ramen noodles, chewing gum, toothpaste, dental floss, toothbrushes, shaving cream, deodorant, gift cards, eye drops, hand sanitizer, baby wipes, body wash, shampoo, sunblock, lip balm, pens and journals.

Monetary donations will be used for box items and postage.

