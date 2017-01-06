Nearby towns lend help to Gatlinburg for winter road preps

Snow in downtown Gatlinburg on Jan. 6, 2017. (Photo: Aaron Wright, WBIR)

As the snow started to fall Friday, the city of Gatlinburg was feeling grateful for a little help from neighboring communities to keep their roads clear.

The city's street department went to work early to make sure things were ready for tourists.

"We have 92 point 2 miles of streets here in Gatlinburg and they always do an excellent job of clearing them for our visitors in the area," said city spokesperson Marci Claude.

Gatlinburg lost 4 of its 6 salt trucks in the wildfires that ripped through Sevier County in November.

Pigeon Forge and Sevierville have loaned trucks and Knox County sent a truck and a driver to help Gatlinburg prepare for the first snow of the year.

"We really appreciate the help of our neighbors to help us with these salt trucks,” Claude said.

At the Gatlinburg Inn workers prepared for a long night. Some who lost their homes in those wildfires are living farther away, making for a difficult commute.

"The people are further out like Cocke County and those are mountain roads and it can be treacherous at times, so a lot of people working here are staying here," an employee said.

Folks visiting Gatlinburg say road conditions have been good and the mix of cold temperatures and snow have made their vacation a little more special.

"We were supposed to be leaving Monday but decided to extended our vacation and enjoy the snow," one visitor said.



