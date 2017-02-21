Sushi Academy in Tennessee teaches the art of sushi making

It's one of the most beautiful types of art. Sushi is more than just raw fish -- it's a popular food for many, and Kumi Alderman has made it her passion.

"Sushi has a lot of variety of things," said Alderman, who teaches classes at the Sushi Academy in Tennessee.

"'Su' means vinegar and 'shi' is rice, so vinegar rice is a direct meaning but we have different kind of foods: Nagiri sushi is sushi rice with the fish, that's what everyone thinks (of), but we have more like tempura sushi which is deep fried shrimp with a sushi roll. It doesn't need to be raw fish," she explained.

Alderman is a sushi chef who combines her love for teaching and her passion for sushi with others through quizzes, demonstrations, applications and finally, dinner. She hopes her students will take what they learn and try making different types of sushi at home.

"Sixty percent is the sushi rice making process so I teach how to make a good sushi rice at home and then how to roll and once you learn the technique, you can make anything at home," Alderman said.

The Sushi Academy is affiliated with the University of Tennessee Culinary School and provides classes for beginners and advanced sushi makers once a month. A reservation for the classes is required.

"Basic class, I normally teach how to make sushi rice then (how to) make a California roll and a shrimp roll. Advanced class, we have a basic rolls plus how to make a Nagiri sushi and Maki and different kind of sushi," Alderman said.

Even though she's the teacher, Alderman admits she learns a lot from each and every class at the Sushi Academy. The best lesson? Humanity.



"It's my passion to share my culture because I believe in people. If people know you, people know your culture, they get closer," she said. "I would like to connect the people to people one-by-one to know and make friends. I think that's the base of world peace."

