Suspect at large after man found stabbed to death on Topside Road in Louisville

LOUISVILLE - A homicide investigation is underway in Louisville after a man was found stabbed to death Tuesday night.

Investigators were called to Topside Road at Buck Drive around 10:42 p.m. where they found a male suffering multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to UT Medical where he was pronounced dead, according to the City of Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell.

Blount County Sheriff’s deputies, City of Alcoa Fire Department personnel and a Knox County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit also responded to assist at the scene and aide in the search for a suspect. At this time, no suspects have been located.

A preliminary autopsy is being performed this morning at the University of Tennessee’s Regional Forensic Center.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call detectives at the City of Alcoa Police Department at 865-981-4111. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling 865-380-4715.

© 2017 WBIR.COM