Suspect behind bars after fatal shooting in South Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - A suspect is behind bars after a man was found shot to death in South Knoxville, the Knoxville Police Department said Saturday.

Officers said 36-year-old Desmond Dale died of a gunshot wound Saturday night. Officials said they found his body behind an apartment in the 1100 block of Daylily Drive just before midnight.

Investigators later identified 30-year-old Curtis Lane Jr. as a possible suspect in the case and detained him for questioning. KPD said Lane is now charged with first degree murder and felon in possession of a weapon.

Lane is now being held at Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility, according to KPD.

© 2017 WBIR.COM