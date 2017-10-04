Suspect captured after man stabbed to death in Lonsdale neighborhood

Kevin Lewis Scarbro, 21 years old.

Knoxville police are investigating a stabbing homicide in the Lonsdale community.

The Knoxville Police Department said it captured 21-year-old Kevin Lewis Scarbro, who's suspected of stabbing and killing a man and then running from police.

Police responded to a stabbing call at 1324 Delaware Avenue Tuesday night at 11:50. According to the investigation, Scarbro broke into the victim's home, pointing a knife at a man and demanded drugs.

When the victim told him he didn't have any drugs, police said Scarbro began stabbing him and then pointed the knife at a female in the home.

Police said the female told Scarbro she would tell him where drugs were if he would "leave her daddy alone." When Scarbro couldn't find any drugs, he ran off before police captured him.

The victim later died from his injuries at UT Medical Center. The female was not hurt.

Scarbro is charged with first degree murder and is being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $1 million bond.

Police said the victim's name will be released after his next-of-kin has been notified.

