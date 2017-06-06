WBIR
Suspected overdose deaths nearly double in Knox County

The District Attorney General's Office says that overdoses have nearly doubled.

WBIR 10:30 PM. EDT June 06, 2017

Suspected overdose deaths have nearly doubled since last year according to the District Attorney General's office. 

The office says that 132 people have died from suspected overdoses thus far. At this time last year, it was 71.

The DA believies the spike is partly due to the use of fentanyl, an opioid even powerfl than heroin. 

Fentanyl can also be deadly to animals, meaning that police officers even have to protect their K-9's from the drug when dealing with these situations. 

