Sweet P's BBQ: Dawn's Fireball Chili

Ingredients:

1 ½ lbs. chopped brisket

2 Tbsp. oil

3 cups onion diced

1 cup green pepper

3 cloves minced garlic

28 ounces of diced tomatoes

4 Tbsp. of tomato paste

½ can of chipotle chilis in adobo sauce, about 3 to 4 ounces chopped

1 16-oz. can of pinto beans

1 16-oz. can of red beans

28 ounces of beef broth

5 Tbsp. chili powder

2 Tbsp. cumin powder

1 Tbsp. paprika

1 Tbsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. sugar

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce

Recipe:

Heat oil in a Dutch oven or large pot, sauté onions for 3 to 5 minutes until soft, add green pepper and garlic and sauté for another two minutes.

Add chili powder, cumin, paprika and salt, cook for 1 minute, then add tomatoes and chipotle peppers, stirring until everything is incorporated.

Add broth, Worcestershire, vinegar and beans. Cook for 10 minutes on simmer.

Finally, add the chopped brisket, sugar and cinnamon, and cook for at least 30 minutes on low heat.

