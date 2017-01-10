Sweet P's BBQ: White Chili

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 large white onion diced

1 jalapeno*

5 cloves of garlic minced

1/4 cup plus 1 tbsp of tomatillo or salsa verde

3 to 4 cups of chicken broth

2 tbsp of cumin

1 tbsp of kosher salt

1 tsp of white pepper

1 tsp of sugar

1 tsp of ground corriander*

1 tsp of oregano

juice of 1/2 lime

2 cans of white beans (northern beans)

1 rotisserie chicken chopped

fresh cilantro

shredded monterey jack cheese

*optional

Directions:

Sauté onion and garlic in a little of the broth for 2 to 3 minutes. Add tomatillo salsa and 2 cups of chicken broth. Add cumin, salt, white pepper, sugar, oregano and lime let simmer for 15 min. Add bean and chicken and 1 cup of broth. Let simmer for 15 more minutes. Add remaining broth if needed.

Serve with fresh chopped cilantro and monterey jack cheese.

Presented by: Sweet P's BBQ

