Sweet P's BBQ: White Chili

Ingredients:
1 large white onion diced
1 jalapeno*
5 cloves of garlic minced
1/4 cup plus 1 tbsp of tomatillo or salsa verde
3 to 4 cups of chicken broth
2 tbsp of cumin
1 tbsp of kosher salt
1 tsp of white pepper
1 tsp of sugar
1 tsp of ground corriander*
1 tsp of oregano
juice of 1/2 lime
2 cans of white beans (northern beans)
1 rotisserie chicken chopped
fresh cilantro
shredded monterey jack cheese
*optional
Directions:
Sauté onion and garlic in a little of the broth for 2 to 3 minutes. Add tomatillo salsa and 2 cups of chicken broth. Add cumin, salt, white pepper, sugar, oregano and lime let simmer for 15 min. Add bean and chicken and 1 cup of broth. Let simmer for 15 more minutes. Add remaining broth if needed.
Serve with fresh chopped cilantro and monterey jack cheese.
Presented by: Sweet P's BBQ
Date: 1/10/17
