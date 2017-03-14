Sweet P's Mediterranean Lentil Salad

Ingredients:

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tbl Dijon mustard

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 cup olive oil

Juice of 1/2 lemon.

Instructions:

Blend all ingredient with blender until emulsified.

Salad

Ingredients:

1 1/4 c dried green or brown lentils, cooked according to package instructions.

1/2 medium red onion finely chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

1 cucumber, peeled and deseeded then diced

1/2 cup sundried tomatoes, finely chopped

2/3 cup feta cheese, crumbled.

Approximately 1/2 cup of dressing described above.

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients.

© 2017 WBIR.COM