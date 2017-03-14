Sweet P's Mediterranean Lentil Salad

Ingredients:
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 tsp dried oregano
1/2 tbl Dijon mustard
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp ground black pepper
1/2 cup olive oil
Juice of 1/2 lemon.
Instructions:
Blend all ingredient with blender until emulsified.
Salad
Ingredients:
1 1/4 c dried green or brown lentils, cooked according to package instructions.
1/2 medium red onion finely chopped
1 yellow bell pepper, diced
1 cucumber, peeled and deseeded then diced
1/2 cup sundried tomatoes, finely chopped
2/3 cup feta cheese, crumbled.
Approximately 1/2 cup of dressing described above.
Instructions:
Mix all ingredients.
