Vol-themed SweeTARTS return for the 2017-18 seasons

Did someone say sweets? SweeTARTS and Butterfingers are pairing up to give you one sweet treat this football and basketball season.

Last year, SweetTARTS created official limited-edition and licensed college gummies in honor of football season.

The University of Tennessee was among the original 5 schools to get their own SweeTARTS.

Since the campaign went so well last year, they are adding five more schools to their campaign this year and extending to basketball season. Butterfinger is also joining in the fun.

The original schools include The Ohio State University, The University of Texas, University of Arkansas, University of California, Los Angeles, and of course, University of Tennessee.

The new schools added this year include University of Arizona, University of Florida, University of Georgia, University of Michigan, and University of Oregon.

Butterfinger is giving away the "Ultimate Tailgating Sweepstakes."

Consumers can enter for a chance to win the ultimate outdoor tailgate package (a stainless steel gas grill, home cinema HD 3D projector, portable movie theater projector screen and more valued at over $6,000 ARV) or one of over 1,000 other instant prizes, from Aug. 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018.

Sweepstakes details and rules can be found here.

© 2017 WBIR.COM