Synchronous fireflies viewing begins at Elkmont

Thousands gather in the Elkmont area each year to view the synchronous firefly event. (Photo: Radim Schreiber, Custom)

Thousands of people will gather at the Elkmont Campground in Great Smoky Mountains National Park over the next week to catch a glimpse of the synchronous fireflies phenomenon.

The first official viewing night is Tuesday. The park conducted a lottery earlier this spring to distribute 1,800 vehicle passes for the eight-day viewing period.

Park officials said they received 18,486 applicants for the 1,800 passes. Lottery applicants were notified on May 10 whether they received a pass.

The viewing period runs from Tuesday, May 30 through Tuesday, June 6.

The park provides a free shuttle service from the Sugarlands Visitors Center to the Elkmont viewing area each night. Only those with a pass will be allowed to board the shuttle.

Park officials say there are at least 19 species of fireflies that live in the Smokies, but Photinus carolinus is the only species that can synchronize their flashing light patterns.

The fireflies' light patterns are part of their mating display. The mating season lasts for approximately two weeks each year, which is when the park holds its annual viewing event.

For those attending the firefly viewing at Elkmont, park officials ask that you follow these light show etiquette guidelines:

Flashlights disrupt the fireflies and impair people's night vision. The light show is best when you:

• Cover your flashlight with red or blue cellophane.

• Use your flashlight only when walking to your viewing spot.

• Point your flashlight at the ground.

• Turn off your flashlight when you find your viewing spot.

You can also help protect the fireflies and their habitat:

• Do not catch the fireflies.

• Stay on the trail at all times.

• Pack out all of your garbage.

© 2017 WBIR.COM