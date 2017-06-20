Take a ride during 'Try Transit' week

Knoxville Area Transit runs free trolleys

KNOXVILLE - If you've ever wanted to "Try Transit" in Knoxville, this is the week to do it!

There are a number of ways to get around town without your car, and the city's transit office has planned an entire week of activities to encourage people to check out their options.

"Many people want to take transit - even just a few times a week - but they may be intimidated to try it for the first time," says Dawn Distler, Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville. "We've created this week to provide that opportunity to learn about it and try it out with a lot of other people, whether it's Free Rides Friday or grabbing your neighbors for a group ride. We think everyone will agree with us that there are enormous benefits to using transit."

One great option in downtown is the trolley system, which is always free. To encourage folks to try them out on Trolley Tuesday, they've even hidden prizes on board, so keep a lookout as you ride!

At 2 p.m. Thursday, "Try Transit Week" will include a ribbon-cutting for the new East Superstop on Kirkwood Street, which will make it even easier for more riders to transfer on buses.

Free Rides Friday gives everyone the opportunity to ride fare-free while trying out KAT’s new Google Trip Planner, and free wifi is now available on all KAT buses.

On Saturday, KAT is organizing rides with neighborhood groups to and from the Market Square Farmers’ Market.

For more information and special events during Try Transit week, check out this website.

