It's almost time to take advantage of Tennessee's tax-free weekend

Tennessee's sales tax holiday is almost upon us.

Bargain hunters, couponers and just about every Tennessean eagerly look forward to the last weekend in July to save some money on big school-related, clothes and computer purchases.

The holiday weekend begins Friday, July 28 this year and ends just before midnight on Sunday, July 30.

The tax-free weekend was created as a way to ease the financial burden of some large yearly purchases, such as back-to-school supplies and clothes.

If you're hoping to take advantage, it's a good idea to make a list of what you need (as well as what is tax exempt) before shopping so as to not spend more than you budgeted for.

The tax-free weekend doesn't always yield the best deal on some purchases, though. Last year, 42 percent of parents believed the best back-to-school prices happened in August, so it may be wise to buy only the items you need and wait a few weeks to buy the ones that aren't completely necessary.

You'll get a sales tax break, for example, on purchases of clothing and school supplies of less than $100. For clothes, that does not include luxury items like jewelry, sports gear or single apparel items that cost more than $100.

Shoppers also can get a break on purchase of computers of less than $1,500. This includes laptops and tablet computers. Items like smart phones, video game consoles and printer ink are not tax exempt, though.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue has a full list of items that will be tax-exempt at this link. Items that will still be charged tax during the weekend can be found here.

© 2017 WBIR.COM