Tandur Spiced Chicken Kebab and mango lemonade recipe

Tandur Spiced Chicken Kebab

Ingredients:

4ea Chicken Breast, cut into cubes

1TBSP Garlic, chopped

1TBSP Ginger, peeled and chopped

¼ Cup Freshly squeezed Lemon Juice

¼ Cup Oil

1TBSP Paprika

1TSP Turmeric Powder

1TSP Fennel Powder

1TSP Chili Powder

1TBSP Coriander Powder

1TBSP Cumin Powder

1TBSP Salt

½TBSP Black Pepper

1TSP Garam Masala

Preparation:

Mix all the spices, ginger, garlic, lemon juice and oil in mixing bowl and mix well.

Add Chicken pieces into the bowl and fold the marinate well.

Marinate the Chicken for 12-24 hrs.

Cook it on the Grill or flat top.

Enjoy with Side of Salad, slaw and chutneys.

Mango Lemonade

Ingredients:

2 cups Mango, medium cubes (about 2-3 Mangos, peeled and cut)

½ cup Sugar

1 cup Lemon Juice, Freshly Squeezed

2 cups Water

½ tsp Salt

¼ tsp Dry Mango Powder (Optional)

¼ tsp Chat Masala

1 cup Sparkling Water or Club Soda

Preparation:

1. Remove the skin of the mangos and cut into medium cubes

2. Add mango cubes, sugar, lemon juice and 1 cup of water in blender, blend until smooth

consistency

3. Pour the mixture in pitcher, add salt, dry mango powder(optional), chat masala and water, stir it

well

4. Pour three quarter way into chilled

