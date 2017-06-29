Tandur Spiced Chicken Kebab and mango lemonade recipe

Tandur Spiced Chicken Kebab
Ingredients:
4ea Chicken Breast, cut into cubes
1TBSP Garlic, chopped
1TBSP Ginger, peeled and chopped
¼ Cup Freshly squeezed Lemon Juice
¼ Cup Oil
1TBSP Paprika
1TSP Turmeric Powder
1TSP Fennel Powder
1TSP Chili Powder
1TBSP Coriander Powder
1TBSP Cumin Powder
1TBSP Salt
½TBSP Black Pepper
1TSP Garam Masala
Preparation:
Mix all the spices, ginger, garlic, lemon juice and oil in mixing bowl and mix well.
Add Chicken pieces into the bowl and fold the marinate well.
Marinate the Chicken for 12-24 hrs.
Cook it on the Grill or flat top.
Enjoy with Side of Salad, slaw and chutneys.ngs 4
Mango Lemonade
Ingredients:
2 cups Mango, medium cubes (about 2-3 Mangos, peeled and cut)
½ cup Sugar
1 cup Lemon Juice, Freshly Squeezed
2 cups Water
½ tsp Salt
¼ tsp Dry Mango Powder (Optional)
¼ tsp Chat Masala
1 cup Sparkling Water or Club Soda
Preparation:
1. Remove the skin of the mangos and cut into medium cubes
2. Add mango cubes, sugar, lemon juice and 1 cup of water in blender, blend until smooth
consistency
3. Pour the mixture in pitcher, add salt, dry mango powder(optional), chat masala and water, stir it
well
4. Pour three quarter way into chilled
Servi
