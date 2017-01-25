Task force to address overdose issues in Knoxville

A newly formed task force will be taking on opioid and drug issues in Knoxville and the surrounding area.

The group's focus will be to investigate overdose incident, especially those that lead to deaths, according to the task force announcement.

The investigators will work to determine who, if anyone, can be held accountable for providing substances that caused death.

The Knoxville Police Department are the lead agency and will be joined by the Knox County District Attorney General's Office, the Knox County Medical Examiner, Knox County Sheriff's Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, as well as Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA).

"We're looking at starting some initiatives that no other community has," said Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch.

Rausch said there has been an increase in heroin overdoses in the city. The department has received 86 overdose-related calls this month. Though some could be duplicate calls, Rausch said the data paints a chilling image.

KPD has also been saving more lives using the anti-overdose drug Naloxone. As of Tuesday, the department said the drug had saved 49 people from overdosing in Knoxville since September 2015.

Five of those saves came in the past week alone.

"It's absolutely accurate to say we're seeing an increase in the number of overdose calls, we're seeing an increase in the number of overdoses, we're seeing an increase in the number of overdose deaths, and clearly we're seeing an increase in the utilization of Naloxone to save lives," said KPD Chief Rausch.

Since KPD started using Naloxone, officers have had to save one repeat offender twice.

