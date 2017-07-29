Tax-free weekend shoppers head to local businesses

DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE - Big box stores aren’t the only ones benefiting from sales this tax-free weekend. Local shops in Market Square say the weekend brings in big money each year, and this year is no exception.

Both businesses and shoppers are benefiting from deals.

“This weekend has been really busy. It's been a really nice weekend out and with tax-free, definitely, we've seen more traffic," Heather Albrecht, store manager for Tori Mason and Bliss in Market Square, said.

With deals all around this weekend, Albrecht said it can be easy for shoppers to forget about local stores, but that was not the case this weekend.

"We have so many people that love to support local businesses here in Knoxville, so I feel like we still do get a lot of people that are excited about tax free weekend," Albrecht said.

Different sales and incentives help to lure customers in.

"We love to shop! Tax free makes it even better!" Emily Lindsey of New Market said. She and her daughter, Claire, spent Saturday shopping in Market Square.

"We like to put money back into the community. My dad has a self-employed shop here in Knoxville, so it helps out the community," Lindsey said.

Even restaurants are seeing high traffic this weekend.

"We've been non-stop since we opened. We had a line out the door this morning and it's just been non-stop since then," Valerie Kopshina, general manager Tupelo Honey said.

She thanked shoppers for the busy weekend.

"We have so many retail shops around us that people just flood to the area. They get hungry from shopping and want to come in and eat and dine with us," Kopshina said.

Tennessee's tax-free weekend ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

