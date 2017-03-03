WBIR
Taziki's Signature pasta recipe

WBIR 5:42 PM. EST March 03, 2017

Taziki's Signature Pasta
(Note: Signature salad is only offered Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays).

Ingredients:

1/2  ounces salad greens
8 1/4 ounces Penne Pasta (cooked)
3 ounces Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing
6 ounces diced grilled chicken
2 ounces diced tomatoes
3 tsp. crumbled feta
Basil
Pita chips

Assemble and serve with pita chips.

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe offers a signature pasta dish on weekends only. They're located at 6100 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, tazikiscafe.com

