Taziki's Signature pasta recipe

Taziki's Signature Pasta
(Note: Signature salad is only offered Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays).
Ingredients:
1/2 ounces salad greens
8 1/4 ounces Penne Pasta (cooked)
3 ounces Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing
6 ounces diced grilled chicken
2 ounces diced tomatoes
3 tsp. crumbled feta
Basil
Pita chips
Assemble and serve with pita chips.
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe offers a signature pasta dish on weekends only. They're located at 6100 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, tazikiscafe.com
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs