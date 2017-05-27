TBI: 1 dead in officer involved shooting in Oneida

The shooting happened on Highway 27 in Oneida near the First National Bank.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of a deadly officer involved shooting in Scott County.

It happened on Alberta St. in Oneida around 12:30 Saturday morning.

Investigators with TBI say it started as a traffic stop. The driver didn't stop initially, but investigators say the car eventually pulled into a business on Alberta St.

One woman was removed from the car for questioning, but the driver wouldn't get out after officers asked him to. Investigators say the driver started accelerating towards an Oneida Police officer and two Scott County deputies. All three opened fire on the driver.

The car continued to travel on Alberta St. before crashing. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

TBI is currently interviewing witnesses and trying to figure out the circumstances that led to the incident.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

