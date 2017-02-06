TBI agents investigating Cocke County officer-involved shooting

Police lights.

COCKE COUNTY - TBI special agents are investigating a Sunday night officer-involved shooting in Cocke County.

A woman ran over a National Park Service ranger's foot in her vehicle, and hit a Cocke County sheriff's deputy with her car. Law enforcement officers returned fire at the woman in the car as it continued moving towards the injured deputy, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities airlifted the woman to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after the pursuit with law enforcement. The woman’s condition is unknown as of 7 a.m. Monday.

Authorities took the Cocke County sheriff's deputy to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The deputy was treated and released.

The ranger's condition is unknown as of 7 a.m. Monday.

A National Park Service ranger observed a vehicle speeding on Highway 411 around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the TBI. As the ranger approached the vehicle, the woman driving the car turned it around, and ran over his foot.

The ranger and Gatlinburg police officers pursued the vehicle on Highway 321 until the driver reached Cocke County.

The pursuit continued onto Highway 32 in Cosby, where the driver turned into Smoky Mountain Middle School. Cocke County sheriff's deputies attempted to block the vehicle when the driver rammed the front of a cruiser, and drove over a curb in an attempt to flee.

The driver traveled a short distance before driving into a field. Deputies again tried to block the vehicle. During this attempt, the driver struck one of the deputies as he exited his cruiser.

