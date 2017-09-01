TBI answers IRS phone scam call, uses as opportunity to warn Tennesseans

TBI Public Information Officers Josh DeVine and Susan Niland received a fake phone call from a scammer Friday morning so they played along to turn it into a warning for Tennesseans.

The conversation was recorded. Watch here:

The video ends with information from the TBI so if you get one of these calls, you know what to do.

The TBI said the IRS will never call to demand immediate payment over the phone, nor will the agency call about taxes owned without first having mailed you several bills. They won't call or email you to verify your identity by asking for personal and financial information.

The IRS will not demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe. It will not require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card.

Additionally, the IRS will never ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone or e-mail. It will not threaten to immediately bring in local police or other law enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

If you do get a call, do not give out any information.

Hang up immediately. Contact TIGTA to report the call. use their 'IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting' web page. You can also call 1-800-366-4484.

Report it to the federal trade commission. Use the 'FTC Complaint Assistant' on FTC.gov. Please add 'IRS Telephone Scam' in the notes.

© 2017 WBIR.COM