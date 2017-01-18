TBI, Cocke Co. Sheriff investigating 12-year-old's death

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

COCKE COUNTY - The Cocke County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy Tuesday night.

According to Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes, a shooting occurred at the child's home in the Centerview community while his parents were in bed.

The boy's mother called 911 around 10 p.m., and told dispatchers that her son had apparently shot himself, the sheriff said.

Officers responded to the house and performed CPR until EMS arrived. The boy, identified as Justin Golden, was taken to the emergency room.

"We are looking into the circumstances involved in the situation and we are awaiting a forensic evaluation to be completed," Fontes said in a statement. He said the local district attorney's office has been notified.

The TBI and the Tennessee Department of Children's Services are also investigating the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and every person affected by this tragedy," Fontes said. "I urge all citizens to step up and pray for everyone affected by the tragedy. The Centerview Community is a close community and this situation has already affected the lives of many."

(© 2017 WBIR)