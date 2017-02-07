TBI investigating man's death in Rockwood parking lot

TBI is investigating a man's death that occurred in the parking lot of the Rockwood Walmart.

Interim Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett said officers responded to the parking lot for a call about a suicidal person.

The initial officer on the scene approached the subject's vehicle and saw the man raise a gun, Stinnett said.

He explained that the officer then backed up and fired his gun but didn't hit the man.

The man then shot himself and it appears he died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound, Stinnett said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed to 10News its agents were responding to a reported officer-involved shooting in Rockwood, but could not provide any more details yet.

The Rockwood officer has been put on administrative leave with pay while the investigation continues.

