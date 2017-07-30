WBIR
Close

TBI investigating woman found dead at Gatlinburg resort

Katie Pylipow, WBIR 3:00 PM. EDT July 30, 2017

GATLINBURG, TENN. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Gatlinburg Police Department are investigating a woman's death after her body was found at a Gatlinburg resort.

GPD says it got a call about a man who could not find his wife around 4:40 Sunday morning. 

Officers responded to Mountain Loft Resort to help the man locate his wife.

The victim was found in an adjoined room. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. 

 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories