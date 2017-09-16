NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says one person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Harriman Saturday morning.

Roane County Sheriff's deputies were responding to a call at 352 Mayes Valley Road when they were confronted by a man armed with weapon, TBI says.

That man was shot during the confrontation, TBI says, and was later transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

TBI says the investigation is still ongoing.

