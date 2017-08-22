TBI: Scott County man faces child porn charges

SCOTT COUNTY - A Scott County man has been indicted on charges including sexual exploitation of a minor.

James Shoemaker, 24, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Scott County jail. His bond was set at $25,000, according to the TBI.

TBI special agents began investigating in December 2015 after they got information from the Harriman Police Department concerning an individual believed to be sharing images online that contained child pornography. It was later determined that Shoemaker was the individual responsible.

The Scott County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Shoemaker with one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

