TBI searching for Cockatiel owner near East Nashville HQ

This cockatiel was found at TBI Headquarters in East Nashville. (Photo: Custom)

EAST NASHVILLE, TENN. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found someone's cockatiel at their headquarters in East Nashville Monday afternoon.

The TBI has asked for the public's help finding its owner.

Look what we found at HQ in East Nashville yesterday! We'd love to find this cockatiel's owner. In the meantime, what should we name it? pic.twitter.com/Yc27OxOmcg — TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 18, 2017

Cockatiels, are generally regarded as pets or companion parrots. Their vocalizations range from soft cheeps to piercing cries.

