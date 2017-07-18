WBIR
Close

TBI searching for Cockatiel owner near East Nashville HQ

WBIR 2:27 PM. EDT July 18, 2017

EAST NASHVILLE, TENN. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found someone's cockatiel at their headquarters in East Nashville Monday afternoon. 

The TBI has asked for the public's help finding its owner. 

Cockatiels, are generally regarded as pets or companion parrots. Their vocalizations range from soft cheeps to piercing cries.

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories