TDCI offers tips to avoid post-storm cleanup scams

As residents across Tennessee begin to clean up storm damage, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the Better Business Bureau are urging you to be aware of potential scams.

According to the BBB and TDCI, there are a few tell tale signs that a supposed contractor may be trying to scam you. Watch out for contractors that:

Are vague about formal credentials

Lack printed materials, letterhead or forms, or drive unmarked trucks

Only accept cash

Sell their services door-to-door

Pressure you to make the decision quickly

Pressure you to pay for more than half the work up front

Even if the contractor seems legitimate, TDCI adds that you should take these steps to ensure work is completed properly:

Check here to see that your contractor is licensed specifically for the work you need done

Get several bids. TDCI recommends getting at least three, and comparing them to references

Have a contract in writing that includes anticipated start and end dates

Never pay more than one-third of the cost down

Make sure the contractor is insured

You can find a full list of tips and instructions at the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance's website.

