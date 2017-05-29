TDCI offers tips to avoid post-storm cleanup scams

As residents across Tennessee begin to clean up storm damage, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the Better Business Bureau are urging you to be aware of potential scams.
According to the BBB and TDCI, there are a few tell tale signs that a supposed contractor may be trying to scam you. Watch out for contractors that:
- Are vague about formal credentials
- Lack printed materials, letterhead or forms, or drive unmarked trucks
- Only accept cash
- Sell their services door-to-door
- Pressure you to make the decision quickly
- Pressure you to pay for more than half the work up front
Even if the contractor seems legitimate, TDCI adds that you should take these steps to ensure work is completed properly:
- Check here to see that your contractor is licensed specifically for the work you need done
- Get several bids. TDCI recommends getting at least three, and comparing them to references
- Have a contract in writing that includes anticipated start and end dates
- Never pay more than one-third of the cost down
- Make sure the contractor is insured
You can find a full list of tips and instructions at the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance's website.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs