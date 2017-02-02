TDEC plans to reduce amount of landfill waste in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced on Wednesday $2,071,417 of grant money dedicated to recycling equipment and recycling rebates to help reduce landfill waste in Tennessee, according to the state's website.

Recycling equipment grants will be used to improve and expand the operation of existing recycling systems and create new recycling programs across cities and counties in Tennessee.

The city of Knoxville is receiving a rebate of $34,048 for its recycling centers, while Knox County is receiving a rebate of $34,048 for its four donation centers, recycling outreach, equipment upgrades and recycling services.

Roane, Greene, Hancock and Fentress counties will be receiving new equipment for recycling needs. Sevier Solid Waste Inc. will be receiving an entire cleaning system for recycling, reducing waste water and solid waste.

According to the news release, the five most populous counties eligible for rebates have 41 percent of Tennessee's population and create 44 percent of the municipal solid waste disposed in Tennessee.



All of the recycling grants and rebates are authorized by the Solid Waste Management Act of 1991 and supported by the Tennessee Solid Waste Fund.

