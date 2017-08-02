TDOT, Oak Ridge to partner on 'rail to trail'

OAK RIDGE - TDOT has agreed to pay for 80 percent of a new trail in Oak Ridge that will run along the old CSX rail line.

City leaders approved the "rail to trail" this week.

The new trail will run from Melton Lake Drive to the Y-12 entrance. It's meant for runners, bikers and walkers, and the city hopes it will allow people to walk or bike to work or school, instead of driving.

Jon Hetrick, Oak Ridge recreation and park director, said the trail will be about 4.85 miles long. It's expected to cost about $1.2 million. TDOT will reimburse the city for 80 percent of the cost.

The city is putting out a request for design and engineering now.

Hetrick said the city will then need to acquire property from CSX, but he said the only issue he anticipates is negotiating the cost.

The trail should be finished by 2022.

