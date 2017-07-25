TDOT sees increase in traffic deaths in 2017

(Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

Traffic deaths in Tennessee have increased. So far in 2017, the Volunteer State has seen more traffic deaths than this same time last year.

Since last Saturday, four people have died in East Tennessee in car or motorcycle crashes.

Those crashes bring the total number of deaths up to 560. At this time last year, 558 were killed in crashes.

In just the month of July, the state has seen 74 deaths, which is 13 more than 2016.

© 2017 WBIR.COM