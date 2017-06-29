TDOT suspends construction lane closures for Fourth of July weekend

(Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

TENNESSEE - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend construction-related lane closures on interstates and state roads over the Fourth of July weekend.

Holiday travelers won't see a lot of road work beginning at 12 p.m. Friday, June 30 through 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Drivers will still see some long term lane closures so it's important to keep an eye out for workers and follow the reduced speed limits in work zones.

Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.

Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow TN511 on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

© 2017 WBIR.COM