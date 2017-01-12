TDOT: Weather conditions perfect for potholes

A small pothole on I-40

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the dramatic changes in weather this week could mean more potholes on state highways.

Severe temperature swings followed by periods of rain is the "perfect recipe" for potholes, according to TDOT. Potholes are formed when moisture seeps into cracks in the pavement, then freezes and thaws. The ice opens the cracks wider, and the pavement crumbles when cars drive over it.

TDOT crews across the state are patching potholes daily. During the winter months, they rely on "cold mix" asphalt to temporarily patch the road. TDOT performs more permanent repairs in the summer, when "hot mix" asphalt plants are operational.

Drivers are advised to watch for crews performing maintenance on the highway. Tennessee state law requires drivers to slow down or move over for maintenance and construction.

TDOT spends approximately $2 million on pothole repair each year. Drivers can report a pothole on an interstate or state route here

