Teachers surprised with back-to-school gifts from Knoxville business

Teachers at Green Magnet Academy were surprised with gifts and cash from employees of LHP Capital. Aug. 11, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

Teachers at Green Magnet Academy received a big back-to-school surprise Friday morning.

LHP Capital held a Random Act of Kindness contest for the school's teachers, and selected five teachers at random to receive a gift basket and $75 in cash.

The Knoxville real estate development firm also surprised Green Magnet Academy Principal Jessica Holman with a $100 gift card to Copper Cellar restaurants.

Holman said the gesture means a lot to the school's teachers.

"They spend a lot of their own money getting kids supplies and what they need, and to be presented with money at the beginning of the year, this day could not have gone any better. we're so excited for our teachers," she said.



LHP Capital also gave every classroom teacher a gift.

