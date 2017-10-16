Team manager with Down syndrome finds hole, scores for Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD, MO. - Hazelwood Central's 37-30 win over Riverview was more than enough to deserve celebration, but one of the key moments came from one of their own on the sideline.

Meet D.J. Burkett, a freshman at Hazelwood Central. Burkett, who has Down syndrome, is one of the managers for their football team. Saturday during Hazelwood's game, the team handed Burkett his uniform and his ball for one play, ready to see what he'd do.

Burkett was practicing on the sidelines all day, and when his time came to shine, he found the hole and got it done perfectly, spiking the ball for the finish.

Congratulations to Burkett!

© 2017 KSDK-TV