Tee Dedrick's Car Ride Wraps

Here are 4 easy wrap ideas from Tee Dedrick of Special Tee cookies and catering.
Southwest chicken (makes 4)
1 lb Cilantro Lime chicken breast. Cooked and sliced. ( or substitute cooked rotisserie chicken)
4- 10 inch tortilla wraps, any flavor
1 cup black beans
½ cup shredded Mexican cheese
2 romaine leaves, cut in half
½ to 1 cup salsa
½ cup cilantro lime sauce (½ cup plain Greek yogurt, ¼ tsp. Garlic pwd. 1 Tbsp lime juice. ½ tsp kosher salt. Blended together)
Assemble
Tortilla top with 1 piece lettuce, ¼ of the chicken, ¼ cup beans,2-4 Tbl, salsa, 2 Tbsp.cheese and 2 Tbsp cilantro lime sauce.
Fold in ends and roll up
Chicken bacon ranch (makes 4)
4- 10 tortillas, any flavor
1 lb garlic herb chicken, cooked and sliced ( or substitute cooked rotisserie chicken)
2 cups fresh spinach leaves
4 slices cooked and chopped bacon
1 cup diced tomatoes (optional)
½ cup shredded cheese
½ Avocado sliced ( optional)
½ cup ranch dressing
Assemble
Later tortilla, ½ cup spinach, ¼ the chicken, ¼ avocado, ¼ bacon,¼ cup tomato, 2 Tbsp, cheese. 2 Tbsp Ranch, fold in ends and roll up
Peanut butter banana (makes 4)
4-10 inch flour tortillas
4 bananas.
1 cup creamy or chunky peanut butter
Assemble
Tortilla. Spread ¼ cup peanut butter, 1 peeled banana, fold in ends and roll up
