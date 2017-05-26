Tee Dedrick's Car Ride Wraps

Snack ideas from Tee Dedrick to make that car trip more enjoyable.

Here are 4 easy wrap ideas from Tee Dedrick of Special Tee cookies and catering.

Southwest chicken (makes 4)

1 lb Cilantro Lime chicken breast. Cooked and sliced. ( or substitute cooked rotisserie chicken)

4- 10 inch tortilla wraps, any flavor

1 cup black beans

½ cup shredded Mexican cheese

2 romaine leaves, cut in half

½ to 1 cup salsa

½ cup cilantro lime sauce (½ cup plain Greek yogurt, ¼ tsp. Garlic pwd. 1 Tbsp lime juice. ½ tsp kosher salt. Blended together)

Assemble

Tortilla top with 1 piece lettuce, ¼ of the chicken, ¼ cup beans,2-4 Tbl, salsa, 2 Tbsp.cheese and 2 Tbsp cilantro lime sauce.

Fold in ends and roll up

Chicken bacon ranch (makes 4)

4- 10 tortillas, any flavor

1 lb garlic herb chicken, cooked and sliced ( or substitute cooked rotisserie chicken)

2 cups fresh spinach leaves

4 slices cooked and chopped bacon

1 cup diced tomatoes (optional)

½ cup shredded cheese

½ Avocado sliced ( optional)

½ cup ranch dressing

Assemble

Later tortilla, ½ cup spinach, ¼ the chicken, ¼ avocado, ¼ bacon,¼ cup tomato, 2 Tbsp, cheese. 2 Tbsp Ranch, fold in ends and roll up

Peanut butter banana (makes 4)

4-10 inch flour tortillas

4 bananas.

1 cup creamy or chunky peanut butter

Assemble

Tortilla. Spread ¼ cup peanut butter, 1 peeled banana, fold in ends and roll up

For more on Tee's business visit specialteecookies.com or call 865-414-2989.

