Rico “Little Rico” Cook (Photo: Custom)

Knoxville Police warn that a 15-year-old wanted for gunning down three people outside a South Knoxville apartment building should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Rico “Little Rico” Cook is wanted on two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, and three counts of especially aggravated robbery.



The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in a parking lot at Joe Lewis Road at Daylily Drive, near the Montgomery Village public house.

Investigators say three men were shot in their vehicle during a planned drug deal for high-grade marijuana. One man was found dead in the car, the other two were down in the parking lot. One of those later died at the hospital.

Sergio Rivera, 18, and Jaloen Morriis, 21, both of Decatur, Michigan, were killed. Police believe they traveled from Michigan yesterday to conduct the drug deal.

Damien Lee, 18, of Knoxville, was shot but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Another teenage suspect, Deon Nolbert, 17, was arrested and charged last night with two counts of murder and attempted murder. he's being held in the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Facility. 10News does not usually identify juvenile suspects, but will in this case because of the severity of the crime.

Anyone with information on Rico Cook should call 911 immediately. KPD says anyone who assists Cook in hiding or fleeing the area will be arrested and charged.

A male detained on the scene for questioning on Thursday was arrested on unrelated charges.

