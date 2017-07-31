Teenager dies after head-on crash in Knox County

Photo: file

A teenager is dead following a head-on car crash in North Knox County Monday afternoon, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened on Tazewell Pike near Atkins Road around 4:30 p.m.

Deputies say 19-year-old Kaylie Talbot was driving north on Tazewell Pike when she ran off the road. She then over corrected, crossed the center line and hit a Ford Expedition, according to the sheriff's department.

Talbot died in the ambulance on the way to UT Medical Center. Investigators say it doesn't appear she was wearing a seatbelt.

Amy Price, 42, was driving the the SUV and was not hurt in the crash.

