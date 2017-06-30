Teens could still face federal charges in November wildfires case
Now that state prosecutors have decided they can't pursue an arson case in Sevier County, it's up to federal authorities to determine what if any prosecution options they have in the aftermath of the November fires.
WBIR 5:38 PM. EDT June 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
State charges dropped in Smokies arson that led to…Jun 30, 2017, 12:26 p.m.
-
Criminal charges after the fire disaster? That's up…Jun 30, 2017, 3:02 p.m.
-
A warm and humid Weekend is ahead!Dec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.