Tell it to the T: Vol fans optimistc about remaing schedule

Tennessee fans across Knoxville are choosing optimism when thinking about the future of Team 121.

On UT campus students say the team should've beaten Florida and question decisions made by the team's coaches. Regardless of the outcome, they believe in their team and say this season is not lost.

Over on Market Square fans are a little more direct, some calling for Coach Butch Jones to be fire, while others believe he's doing the best job he can given injuries and other circumstances.

Fans across Vol Nation are looking toward Georgia as an opponent that will determine much more about this season.

The Volunteers take on UMass on Saturday, Sept. 23 at noon.

The game can be seen on the SEC Network.

© 2017 WBIR.COM