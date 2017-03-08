WBIR
Close

TEMA: ATT service outage affecting 911 calls

WBIR 10:05 PM. EST March 08, 2017

ATT customers across the state are currently unable to call 911, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. 

TEMA said Wednesday night an ATT service outage is affecting calls to 911 for customers statewide.

The agency recommends using a phone on another carrier or a landline for emergency calls. 

 

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission tweeted Wednesday night that there are reports of "widespread" ATT 911 call outages across the country. The chairman said FCC public safety staff are investigating the outages. 

 

 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories