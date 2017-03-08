TEMA: ATT service outage affecting 911 calls

ATT customers across the state are currently unable to call 911, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

TEMA said Wednesday night an ATT service outage is affecting calls to 911 for customers statewide.

The agency recommends using a phone on another carrier or a landline for emergency calls.

#ATT911OUTAGE service outage in TN affecting calls to 911 use other carrier or landline for emergency calls state/local EMA&911 monitoring — T_E_M_A (@T_E_M_A) March 9, 2017

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission tweeted Wednesday night that there are reports of "widespread" ATT 911 call outages across the country. The chairman said FCC public safety staff are investigating the outages.

We're receiving reports of widespread AT&T 911 call outages. @FCC public safety staff are investigating. I'll post more info once available. — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) March 9, 2017

