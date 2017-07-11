Temperatures rise quickly in a parked car on a hot day

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
New search underway for missing LMU studentJul 11, 2017, 11:37 a.m.
-
Loaded gun found in passenger's wheelchair cushion…Jul 11, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
-
Officials: 16 dead in military plane crash in MississippiJul 10, 2017, 7:43 p.m.