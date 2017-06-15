Ten About Town for June 15-18, 2017

The Tennessee Valley Players open their production of the Cole Porter Classic Anything Goes on June 15, 2017 . The production includes a cast of over 40 singers and actors. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3p.m. on Sunday at the Carousel Theatre on the University of Tennessee Campus.

Music Legend Gladys Knight will perform at the Tennessee Theatre on June 16, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale and begin at 50 dollars plus fees.

The New Market Volunteer Fire Department will host their annual Summer Fest June 16 & 17 at the New Market Roadside Park. The event runs from 5 to 10 p.m/ on Friday and Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Zoo Knoxville will host their Superhero Saturday with visits from Marvel Comics favorites Spider-Man and Captain America. It's included with a zoo admission ticket and lasts from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Historic Ramsey house will mark the 150th anniversary of organized baseball in Knoxville on June 17, 2017 with some Vintage Baseball. The teams playing are re-creations of teams that played in Knoxville in 1867 with the rules from that era. The game starts at noon and it's free!

The Big Kahuna Wing festival returns to World's Fair Park on June 17, 2017 beginning at noon.

Over 40 teams will compete serving up over 15,000 pounds of wings. There's also a wing eating competition, live music, and children's activities. Tickets are $20 at the gate.

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley will host the annual Bark in the Park from 3 to 7 p,m. The event will include the crowning of Mr. & Mrs. Bark. Tickets are $10 at the gate (kids 13 and under get in free).

The seventh annual Brewfest is Saturday, June 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. in downtown Knoxville. You must be 21 or older to attend and bring a valid I.D. For ticket information click here.





The The Vintage Market Days comes to Knoxville June 16-18, 2017. Shoppers can come to the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 for the early bird event on Friday and $5 on bucksThe Knoxville Pride Festiva l is Saturday, June 17. The event starts with a parade at 11 a.m. and then begins at noon at the Mary Costa Plaza at the Civic coliseum for a celebration of music, entertainment and speakers.

The nineteenth annual Lavender Festival kicks off at 8 a.m. at Historic Jackson Square in Oak Ridge. The event includes vendors, children's activities, and free cooking demonstrations. It lasts until 3 p.m.

The Tennessee Polk salad festival is Saturday, June 17 at the American Legion Hall. The event starts at 9 a.m. Search TN Polk Salad Festival on Facebook.

